While exciting news, packing and moving to LAI Games’ new “Mega-Warehouse” will mean the company must hit the pause button on parts shipments starting at 3 p.m. this Wednesday, April 5. They will resume on Monday, April 10. Anyone who needs something pronto is advised to jump right on it.

More details on the new facility will follow as we get them. Meanwhile, email [email protected] or [email protected] for more.