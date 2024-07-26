Mouse in the House! CEC Coming to Oregon

Chuck E. Cheese is expected to open a location in South Medford, Ore., this fall, according to KOBI. Construction should be complete by late September or early October on the building, which is located in the area’s WinCo shopping center. Visitors can anticipate an opening in time for their Halloween Boo-Tacular Celebration.

Special to this Chuck E. Cheese location is it’ll be the brand’s first to offer Adventure Zones, which is a trampoline zone and ninja run obstacle course.