Mountain Bowling FEC Coming Summer 2022

Tehachapi, California, is getting its own 31,500-sq.-ft. bowling-anchored FEC. The ground-up build is set to open summer 2022.

According to the Tehachapi News, the venue is slated to be called Mountain Bowling and will also include Tehachapi Mountain Brewing Company and P-Dubs Brew Pub on site.

“We plan to break ground in the next few weeks and be in operation by the late summer of 2022,” said owner Kenny Harrison. “Local kids need a safe, clean indoor place to go to meet and socialize. Adults are also in need of more family-style entertainment. As the owner of P-Dubs, this is a perfect community fit for me and my business interests.”

The venue will be located at the site of a former bowling alley that was demolished in 2012.