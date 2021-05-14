Mother-Son Duo Plan Mini-Golf Course, Café

Business partners and mother-son duo Kim Sorenson and Luke Lindstrom recently got city approval to develop a mini-golf course and café called Rogue Eagle Mini Golf in Proctor, Minn. The 18-hole course could open as early as August, according to the Duluth News Tribune.

“The Proctor-Duluth-Esko area – we need something like this,” Sorenson told the Proctor Planning and Zoning Commission in a public hearing on April 26. “I’ve been wanting to do something like this for 20 years.” The course will be designed and constructed by New Jersey-based Harris Miniature Golf.

“Proctor has a special place in my heart, and I think it needed something fun,” Lindstrom added. “There are so many families in Proctor and it’s just missing that fun family activity. Whether you’re 4 years old or 90 years old, you can play mini-golf.” Stay up-to-date on the progress at www.rogueeagleminigolf.com.