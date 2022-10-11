Moss Distributing Hosts TouchTunes Service School

Moss Distributing recently held three TouchTunes Service School classes from Sept. 27-29. One was in Bloomington, Minn., another in Wausau, Wis., and the other in Milwaukee.

The schools were set up by Moss Distributing’s Brent McKennon and Sandy Zeglin, along with TouchTunes’ Nate Berndt, Liam King and Rick Hirschman. “For Sandy and Rick, these schools go back over 20 years with Rick being one of TouchTunes’ first employees and Sandy being one of the first sales reps for TouchTunes’ original distributor – Moss Distributing out of Des Moines, Iowa,” the company said.

The service school recently brought in nearly 50 attendees, including LeRoy Smith of Smitty Music of Motley, Minn., a former customer of Rick’s from back in his old Arachnid days.

The event also featured the debut of the new Harmoney ATM-jukebox.