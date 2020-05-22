Moss Distributing Has Essential Needs Packages

Moss Distributing has added Safety Products Packages to its lineup in order to support the coin-op route and FEC business as locations reopen. The packages include wall and floor signage, sanitization products and customizable face masks. Bob’s Space Racers’ new Hands-Free Customizable Sanitizer Station is part of the offered solutions as well.

The dealership says its sanitization products are in line with the CDC guidelines. To make ordering easier, they combined needed products into a start-up package. Also, the same items can be ordered individually on an ongoing basis.

Moss Distributing customers should contact their sales manager or call the main office at 515-266-6422. Moss is found online at www.mossdistributing.com.