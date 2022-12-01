Mortal Kombat Auction Features Film, TV Props

Fans of the Mortal Kombat universe can look forward to the upcoming Premiere Props auction on Dec. 10, which will feature the largest collection of props and costumes from the franchise’s various films and television shows.
The auction will be livestreamed featuring Chris Cassamassa, the actor who portrayed Scorpion in the films, and Mortal Kombat producer Larry Kasanoff.
Among the items up for bid: Shang Tsung’s leather jacket (worn by the Demon Sorcerer); a war mallet of The Emperor of Outworld used by Shao Kahn; and the iconic round doors to Outworld.