According to data from CasinosEnLigne, more than 51 million VR headsets have been shipped worldwide in the past five years.

The proliferation of virtual reality is only increasing. More than 65% of those sales were made in 2021 and 2022 and the base of headsets is expected to surge to nearly 100 million by 2024.

Thanks to the big demand, $9.1 billion of revenue is anticipated in 2023, which would be 13% more than last year. Click here to read the full story and see more statistics.