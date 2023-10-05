Fun Across America – October 2023

In the October issue of RePlay, follow YouTube show’s Nate Reinhart and crew as they travel ­–– believe it or not –– to Ripley’s Believe it or Not! In Orlando, Florida. There, Nate visits with GM Paul Hoffine and gets to explore the museum’s treasure trove of the bizarre, intriguing and peculiar, exhibits that are both entertaining and educational. There are 650 exhibits throughout 14 different galleries! Watch the video here.

Fun Across America also stops in at the Can Can Wonderland in St. Paul, Minn. The location was born out of a late-1800s cannery facility that produced favorites like Campbell’s Soup and Del Monte. The huge space provided a perfect place for an arts-based amusement extravaganza! The mini-golf course was a collaboration between 18 local artists, engineers and fabricators, each with a very unique vision. Vintage games and a creative menu that includes boozy milkshakes made with childhood favorites like Lucky Charms and Fruit Loops add to the experience. Watch it here.

Read about both locations in the October issue of RePlay and watch the videos of the visits and more on the Fun Across America YouTube channel here: www.youtube.com/@funacrossamerica. Remember to subscribe!