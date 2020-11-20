Montreal Area Getting Go-Kart Track in 2021

A well-known Quebec racecar driver – the former IndyCar, part-time NASCAR driver Alex Tagliani – is behind a massive FEC project coming to the Canadian province sometime next spring.

Called TAG E-karting & Amusement Centre, it’ll occupy 65,000 sq. ft. in a brand-new building, according to Daily Hive. Headlining the attractions – Canada’s first multi-level electric go-kart track. The venue will also have a laser tag arena, axe-throwing, six bowling lanes, a 7D interactive cinema, trampolines, arcades and more.

The karting course will feature three tracks on three levels – one for adults, one for kids and a “super track” that combines the two. Learn more at www.tagekarting.com.