Monster Mini Golf, Special Olympics Fundraise

Monster Mini Golf has teamed up with Special Olympics for a nationwide fundraising campaign throughout the month of November.

Guests visiting any of the 43 Monster Mini Golf locations in North America will be able to add a $1, $3 or $5 donation to their purchase at check-in.

“The opportunity to work with Special Olympics feels personal to me,” said Chris King, CEO of Monster Entertainment. “I grew up seeing firsthand the impact Special Olympics can have on athletes and their families, and those experiences have stayed with me. At Monster Mini Golf, we’ve always strived to make fun accessible and welcoming to everyone who comes through our doors. This November, we have an opportunity to use what we do every day to give back to an organization that has meant so much to so many families, including my own.”

Guests who donate can add their name to an in-store campaign display. “Those displays will offer a visual representation of the generosity shown by guests across the Monster Mini Golf network,” the company said.

To find your nearest location, visit www.monsterminigolf.com.