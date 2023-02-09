Monster Mini Golf Sells to Franchisees

Effective in January, a group of Monster Mini Golf franchisees now owns Monster Entertainment, the corporate franchisor division of Monster Mini Golf. In 20 years of business, the company has grown to 30 locations across the U.S. and Canada.

According to the co-founder Christina Vitagliano, the timing was right to sell for her and husband Patrick. “Wedo not have children, and we were ready to pass the torch onto a team that will take Monster Mini Golf to the next level,” she said. “But selling to a group of conventional corporations was not what we wanted to do with our company that we worked so hard for its success. We knew our brand deserved new energy and a fresh, driven team.”

With gross sales up by 30-40% over pre-pandemic years, the founders are leaving the company in capable hands – with a new group of owner-operators who are ready to take the torch. The Vitaglianos will, however, retain the two Las Vegas locations. Learn more at www.monsterminigolf.com.