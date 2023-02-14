Monster Mini Golf Opens in Bellevue

A new Monster Mini Golf location opened in Bellevue, Wash., on Feb. 11 at the city’s Marketplace at Factoria shopping center.

According to Patch, the 12,500-sq.-ft. entertainment center has an 18-hole mini-golf course along with its laser maze, arcade and mini bowling. The mini-golf, of course, is themed after monsters and blacklight illuminated.

RePlay recently reported that the company was sold to a group of franchisees in January. Monster Mini Golf has about 30 locations around the U.S. and Canada. Learn more at www.monsterminigolf.com.