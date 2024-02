Monster Mini Golf will open a Katy, Texas, outpost in early March, according to Community Impact.

The Connecticut-based franchise is known for its quirky, indoor blacklight mini-golf courses. The Katy location will also include an arcade, prize center, a bowling alley, laser tag, virtual reality and a restaurant.

The course is full of animated monsters that move and tell jokes. You can learn more about the concept on the company website, www.monsterminigolf.com.