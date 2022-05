Monster Mini Golf plans to open a second location in the Charlotte, North Carolina, area, according to the Charlotte Observer. The first opened in March 2021 and the newest will open later this year.

In addition to miniature golf, there will be arcade games, mini bowling and a laser maze. Monster Mini Golf also has food, drinks, private event space and birthday packages.

The business operates nearly 30 locations across the U.S. and Canada. Learn more at www.monsterminigolf.com.