Monster Mini Golf Now in Lehigh County

South Whitehall Township, Pa., will soon be home to a Monster Mini Golf location. The franchisee Kelly Zambrano told WFMZ that a late March opening is expected. The new facility will be located next to Aldi in the Dorneyville Shopping Center.

Monster Mini Golf will feature its staple glow-in-the-dark mini-golf, as well as bowling, arcade games, a laser maze and virtual reality.

Construction began in October on the space, which formerly housed Teppan Hibachi Steak House. The 15,000-sq.-ft. location is the first Pennsylvania venue for Monster Mini Golf, which has more than 30 locations nationwide. Zambrano also operates a second franchise, opened in 2021, in Eatontown, N.J.

To learn more about the business, go to www.monsterminigolf.com.