Monster Mini Golf Names Semnox as Tech Partner

Due to their continued North American growth, Monster Mini Golf – with its 30-plus locations in the U.S. and Canada – has chosen to unify operations and go with the Semnox Parafait System to replace their existing debit card systems.

“Monster Mini Golf, like many other FECs, has struggled through various frustrating point of sale system solution over the last few decades, with the majority falling short on consistent reliability and up-to-date technology mixed with drastic, never-ending and ever-increasing “software” fees,” said co-founder Christina Vitagliano. “After learning of Semnox through another industry partner, we quickly discovered that they placed ethics and prompt, sincere customer service at the top of their list, and I believe, as a result of their self-pride, the Semnox system is top-notch in both technology and reliability.”

Learn more about the companies at www.monsterminigolf.com and www.semnox.com.