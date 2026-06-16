Monster Mini Golf Mobile App Available

Monster Mini Golf recently developed a mobile app that’s been expanded franchise-wide, offering all their players a more seamless mini-golf experience.

The mobile app allows guests to track scores, reserve birthday parties, purchase special promotions and stay connected with the Monster Mini Golf experience before, during and after their visit. It’ll also mean less time standing in line in the venue.

“This isn’t about an app – it’s about evolution,” said Chris King, president of Monster Entertainment. “Today’s families live in a digital-first world, and they expect their entertainment to keep up. By merging online convenience with our in-store experience, we’re creating the future of family fun.”

They also have “future-facing” technology initiatives in development such as AI-powered guest communication tools, expanded loyalty and rewards features, and personalized promotions designed to encourage repeat visits and long-term engagement with the brand.

The app is now available in the Apple App Store and Google Play.