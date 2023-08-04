Monster Mini Golf Has New Owner in Virginia

The Monster Mini Golf location in Chantilly, Va., is under new ownership, according to FFX Now. Creepy Greens Entertainment LLC has taken over the biz.

The change in ownership was noted in an application submitted to the county for a special permit to allow the business to add laser tag and expand their arcade and kitchen area in existing space that is currently unused.

The facility will remain open throughout. Hours in the spring and summer are noon-10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon-8 p.m. on Sundays.