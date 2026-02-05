Monster Mini Golf Added Nine New Locations in ’25

The glow-in-the-dark Monster Mini Golf chain closed out 2025 with nine new locations, the company reported, as well as 16 secured franchise agreements. They said it was the most successful year in their 21-year history.

“This past year, we’ve proven that families are still dying for high-energy, immersive entertainment,” said Christopher King, CEO of Monster Entertainment. “Our innovative and affordable entertainment model engages guests of all ages while delivering a fun lifestyle and returns for our franchisees. Our growth is a testament to our operators who share our passion for creating undeniable, memorable moments with family and friends.”

New locations were in Spartanburg, South Carolina; Pembroke Pines, Florida; Allentown, Pennsylvania; Hammond, Louisiana; Keller, Texas; Turnersville, New Jersey; Dunedin, Florida; East Norriton, Pennsylvania; and Richmond, Virginia.

The company now has 63 total units, including those in development, with 39 currently operating throughout the U.S. and Canada.