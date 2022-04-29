Monroe Street Midway Returning to Detroit

Downtown Detroit will once again have the Monroe Street Midway this summer. According to WXYZ, the outdoor entertainment venue of sorts features a roller rink, 9-hole mini-golf course, a sports zone and more.

Roller skating is $13 a session, which includes skate rentals. Entry into the midway itself is free, as are mini-golf and use of the basketball court.

Monroe Street Midway is part of Bedrock Detroit’s “Decked Out Detroit” initiative; over the winter, the midway turns into a drive-in movie theater in partnership with Emagine Entertainment. Last year, they hosted nearly 100,000 guests, including more than 20,000 roller skaters.