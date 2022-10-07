Monkey Rock Entertainment Center Opening Oct. 14

Monkey Rock, a new family-friendly entertainment center in El Paso, Texas, is set to open this week on Oct. 14 at Sunland Park Mall.

According to the El Paso Times, the venue will have 10 lanes of bowling, an arcade, mini-golf, virtual reality, a rock-climbing wall, golf swing suites and more.

Parties can be booked now, and the company is still hiring. (Families can even get an early-bird discount for booking parties by Oct. 15 that will be held after Nov. 15.) Learn more about the business at www.monkeyrock.us.