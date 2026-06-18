MOMA’s Summer Outing a Smash

The Minnesota Operators of Music and Amusements (MOMA) held their annual summer outing from June 2-4 at Breezy Point Resort in the city of the same name. The association reported a great turnout with more 50 attendees, including AMOA’s new President Tommy Hendley, VNEA’s Executive Director Michael Wiltse and several manufacturer representatives.

Board members met to discuss financial and legislative reports as well as MOMA scholarships. League coordinators of the member companies met to discuss the past tournament and to prepare for the January 2027 pool and dart tournament at Canterbury Park in Shakopee.

MOMA also hosted their annual golf tournament in memory of Ron Reinking. The winning two-man team was Cantaloupe’s Tony Danna and Jon Hoese.

Best costume winners were the four-man team of Matt Zasmeta (Hazelwood Corp), Tom Graham, Jr. (Games Unlimited), Chad Zander (Arachnid) and Jarrod Walker (Midwest Coin Concepts), who are all pictured. Attendees also participated in bingo on the dinner cruise and a fun game of industry trivia.

To get involved with the association, visit www.momapoolanddarts.com or follow them on Facebook (www.facebook.com/momapooldarts).