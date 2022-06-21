MOMA Summer Conference Held June 6-9 in Breezy Point

The Minnesota Operators of Music and Amusements met June 6-9 at the Breezy Point Resort in the city of the same name. The conference was well attended by operators from Minnesota, South Dakota and North Dakota, MOMA reports. AMOA’s new president Tim Zahn, the association’s executive vice president Lori Schneider and manufacturer representatives were also on hand.

Attendees enjoyed several different activities, including a dinner cruise on Pelican Lake and a golf tournament in memory of the late Ron Reinking, a former general manager of Moss Distributing who passed away in 2018. The winners of the golf tournament were Randy Baird, Tim Zahn and Shawn Dean. MOMA also acknowledged Terry O’Hara’s recent induction into the AMOA-National Dart Association (NDA) Hall of Fame.

Board members met to discuss financial and legislative reports, as well as MOMA scholarships. League coordinators of the member companies met to discuss the past tournament and to prepare for the January 2023 pool and dart tournament at Canterbury Park in Shakopee.

The following officers were elected for 2023: Andrew Schmitz (Past President), Terry O’Hara (President), Randy Baird (Vice President), Dan Lieberman (Secretary) and Bob Thomas (Treasurer). Craig Dumdei of C&N Sales and Derek Sanders of DAS Variety Vending & Games were also added to the board.

More information is available at www.momapoolanddarts.com.