MOMA Scholarships Awarded for 2022-23

The Minnesota Operators of Music and Amusements recently congratulated five college-bound students they selected for a $1,000 MOMA scholarship for the 2022-23 school year. The scholarship funds support need- and merit-based recipients who are children of MOMA member companies or league participants.

This year’s selected students were Trevor Betzler (Theisen Vending), Ariana Jeffers (C&N Sales), Gabrielle Orth (Theisen Vending), Madison Williams (Theisen Vending) and Owen Zahn (AAA – American Amusement Arcades).

The scholarships can be used for books, tuition or room and board. Since 1991, MOMA has raised more than $120,000 for the scholarship fund. Learn more at www.momapoolanddarts.com.