MOMA Hosts Annual Summer Outing

The Minnesota Operators of Music and Amusements held their annual summer outing from June 3-5 at Breezy Point Resort. It was a great turnout, reported the group’s Executive Director Linda Winstead, with more than 50 attendees, including AMOA’s new President Brian Brotsch and several manufacturer representatives.

The following officers were elected for 2025: Dan Lieberman (President), Derek Sanders (Vice President), Steve Gavett (Secretary) and Shawn Dean (Treasurer).

Board members met to discuss financial and legislative reports, and MOMA scholarships. League coordinators of the member companies met to discuss the past tournament and to prepare for the January 2026 pool and dart tournament at Canterbury Park in Shakopee.

MOMA also hosted their annual golf tournament in memory of Ron Reinking. For the second year in a row, the foursome of Randy Baird, Brian Baumann, Shawn Dean and Jeff Tash won first place. Attendees also participated in a scavenger hunt around the Breezy Point property – Derek Sanders won $300 for the most items checked off his scavenger hunt list!

Learn more at www.momapoolanddarts.com.