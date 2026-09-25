MOMA Gives 2026-27 Scholarships to Students

The Minnesota Operators of Music and Amusements has awarded seven students with scholarships for the 2026-27 school year. Since 1991, they’ve raised more than $150,000 for some 150 college-bound students.

This year, they include Ani (AAA – American Amusement Arcades); Audrey (Dean Vending); Ava (Aspen Video & Vending); Chase (Hazelwood Corporation); Jerome (Hazelwood Corporation); Logan (Mendota Valley Amusement); and Natalie (Stansfield Vending).

“The support is need- and merit-based and the recipients are children of those in our industry or league participants who would like to pursue a college education,” the association said. “The funds that students receive can be used for books, tuition or room and board.”

For more information, visit www.momapoolanddarts.com.