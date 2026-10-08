MOMA Game Auction Starts Next Week

The 2026 Annual Auction for Minnesota Operators of Music & Amusements (MOMA) will be hosted by Auction Masters online and runs from Oct. 16-26.

Items up for bid include more 150 video games, ticket redemption/prize games, jukeboxes, pinball machines, pool tables, air hockey tables, dartboards, kiddie rides, candy vendors, change machines and more. Everything is sold as-is.

Go to www.momapoolanddarts.com/auction for all pertinent information, including the link when it goes live at 6 p.m. on Oct. 16. The auction will have a staggered closure starting at 1 p.m. on Oct. 26.

Winning bidders can pick up and pay from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Oct. 27 at 2941 Coon Rapids Blvd. NW in Coon Rapids, Minnesota.