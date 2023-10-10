MOMA Game Auction Starting This Week

The Annual Auction for Minnesota Operators of Music & Amusements will be held online and run from Oct. 13-23.

Up for bid is more than 200 arcade and video games, ticket redemption and prize games, jukeboxes, pinball machines, pool tables, air hockey tables, dartboards, change machines, candy vendors and more. Many of the machines are reportedly in good working order, and known issues will be listed in the description. Everything will be sold as-is.

Bidding will open at 6 p.m. on Oct. 13 and will close at 1 p.m. on Oct. 23. Pickup and payment will be from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Oct. 24 at 2941 Coon Rapids Blvd. NW, Coon Rapids, MN.

Visit www.momapoolanddarts.com/auction for all information, including the auction link when it goes live.