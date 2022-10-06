MOMA Game Auction Set for Oct. 8-17

The annual game auction for the Minnesota Operators of Music & Amusements will be hosted by Auction Masters online and runs from Oct. 8-17.

Items up for bid include more than 200 arcade games, ticket redemption and prize games, jukeboxes, pool tables, pinball machines, air hockey tables, dart boards, kiddie rides, records, candy vendors, change machines and more.

Everything is sold as-is and MOMA recommends bidders go to the inspection to test the items. Visit www.momapoolanddarts.com/auction for all auction information, including the link when it goes live. Pickup and payment for items will be from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Oct. 18.