MOMA Auction Runs Today Through Oct. 20

The Annual Auction of the Minnesota Operators of Music & Amusements, hosted online by Auction Masters, starts today, Oct. 10, and will go through Oct. 20.

Items up for bid include more than 150 video games, ticket redemption machines, jukeboxes, pinball machines, pool tables, air hockey tables, dartboards, kiddie rides, change machines, candy vendors and more. Many of the machines are in good working order, the association reported, and known issues are noted in the descriptions.

Everything is sold as-is, and they recommend potential buyers test the items on the inspection day, which is Oct. 20 from 9 a.m.-noon at 2941 Coon Rapids Blvd. NW in Coon Rapids, Minnesota. Pickup and payment will be the following day, Oct. 21, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Be sure to bring your own equipment to disassemble, remove and load items.

Additional information is available at www.momapoolanddarts.com/auction.