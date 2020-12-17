Mobile Bowling Center Rolls Around Mero Detroit

Luxury Strike Bowling dubs itself “the world’s first mobile bowling alley.” Located in – well, anywhere – the Southfield, Mich.-based bowling center features two lanes in the back of a large trailer.

“When you come inside, you just forget that you’re actually in a trailer,” said owner Terence Jackson Jr., who used to build party buses, according to WDET. For this project, he was inspired by Covid and bringing the bowling experience right to people’s homes – something that would otherwise be next to impossible.

According to the Detroit News, the two lanes are shorter than a traditional bowling alley and have balls that weigh about three pounds. There’s a scoring system, temperature control, neon lighting, an 80-inch theater screen and state-of-the-art sound system. Packages start at $500 for two hours. Learn more at www.luxurystrikebowling.com.