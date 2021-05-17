Mixed-Used Facility Begins Opening This July in Memphis

MVP3 Entertainment Group, a Memphis-based company, recently partnered with ATWEC Technologies and has plans to create a mixed-use facility with movie theaters, other entertainment and eventually an indoor theme park.

According to the Tennessee Tribune, the business will first open in July with six movie theaters, dining and a rental theater for hosting events. The second phase is planned for late fall with retail gift shops, music recording studios and more. A third phase will result in a 150-room hotel, followed by plans for the final phase, which include an indoor theme park and sports complex.

MVP3 has purchased The Majestic Theater – an 80,000-sq.-ft. building – plus the 20 acres of land it sits on. Learn more at www.mvp3studios.com.