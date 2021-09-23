Mission Control Arcade Bar Reopening in New Location

A Chicago arcade bar that closed in fall 2020 during the worst of the pandemic is now back at a new location. Mission Control Arcade Bar closed up shop and put the arcade games in storage for most of 2021, but they’re ready for new life.

According to Block Club Chicago, the business got its start in 2016 as Uptown Arcade; along with the neighborhood change, there’s been a name change.

Mission Control has 50 arcade games and more than 10 pinball machines, plus board games and a full bar. The biggest addition to the business is its kitchen, run by The Bare Naked Pole. They’ll serve traditional fare like pizza and nachos but will also have items like pierogis and other Eastern European foods. Learn more about the business on their Facebook page.