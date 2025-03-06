Mirai Arcade’s Cranes Powered by Sacoa

Mirai Arcade, the brand-new Japanese-themed crane arcade in Orlando, Fla., offers a “cutting-edge entertainment experience that promises to captivate both locals and visitors,” said its cashless provider Sacoa.

Using RFID play cards and the Sacoa app, guests can “easily reload credits, track balances and experience a frictionless, seamless journey throughout the arcade.”

“We’re excited to be a part of this revolutionary new destination in Orlando,” said Sacoa USA CEO Sebastian Mochkovsky. “Our cashless system enhances the guest experience, providing convenience and efficiency while elevating the overall entertainment experience.”