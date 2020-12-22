Minority Media Wins VRFocus Award

Minority Media’s Transformers: VR Battle Arena attraction has won the Best LBE Experiences award at VRFocus’ inaugural “The Better-Than-Reality Awards.”

VRFocus, the U.K.-based technology news website covers all aspects of immersive tech. “We are thrilled that VRFocus’ readers named Transformers: VR Battle Arena as their favorite location-based VR experience in a category filled with such worthy competition,” said Minority Media CEO Vander Caballero. “This just goes to show the power of a great brand and social gameplay in attracting players, even in these challenging times.”

The attraction debuted at IAAPA Expo 2019 and allows players to become a heroic Autobot or “unleash their inner Decepticon” in a player-vs.-player battle. Contact [email protected] for more details.