Minnesota Shutting Down Bars, Entertainment Today

Add Minnesota to the list of many states “hitting pause” and reverting previous reopening allowances. Today, Nov. 20, Gov. Tim Walz ordered a 4-week shutdown of entertainment venues, bars, restaurants and more.

According to the Star Tribune, the governor initially ordered bars and restaurants to close everything but takeout service by 10 p.m. – focusing on group gathering locations where large outbreaks have occurred – but he and state Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said rapid changes in the pandemic forced broader action.

“I know that hospitalizations are going to continue to go up for the next few weeks and I know that the death numbers will continue to go up for the next few weeks,” Walz said. “But the bright spot of this is, the moves we take now will start to bend that at just the time when the potential for a vaccine is coming. That’s what’s different, Minnesota, this time.”