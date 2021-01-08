Minnesota Loosens Covid Restrictions on Bars, More

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced this week that the Covid-19 situation in his state has improved, resulting in the loosening of restrictions meant to reduce the spread. Starting Monday, Jan. 11, according to CCX Media, bars and restaurants will be able to reopen at 50% capacity and venues like bowling alleys and movie theaters can reopen at 25% capacity.

“The situation in Minnesota is undeniably better than it was last month,” the governor said. “We have reasons to be optimistic, and Minnesotans’ sacrifice and commitment to their communities helped change the pandemic’s trajectory and saved lives. But we need to protect the progress we’ve made.”

Some of the other restrictions that remain in place at bars and restaurants… the 50% capacity allows for a maximum 150 people; dine-in service must close by 10 p.m.; bar seating is open to parties of two; reservations are required; and socially-distanced seating is limited to no more than six people per table.

For bowling alleys and other indoor entertainment – capped at 25% – the limit is also 150 people. Face coverings are required and they may not offer food service after 10 p.m. Click here to see more of the restrictions for other small businesses and public gatherings.