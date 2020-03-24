Minnesota BEC Goes Curbside

Park Tavern Bowling and Entertainment Center’s dining room is closed for the first time in its 40-year history. However, the St. Louis Park, Minn., center is offering a discounted menu and curbside pickup to get rid of some inventory during their temporary coronavirus shutdown.

“It’s a pretty aggressively reduced-price menu, and we’re also offering some family-style meals, which are actually going over real well,” said owner Phil Weber, according to Hometown Source. “We’ve reduced the price enough to where it’s not really profitable. I’m just trying to bring in enough money to pay the staff.”

He added: “I’ve been here 40 years, and I’m not going anywhere, so I’m going to do whatever I can to make sure we’re here another 40.” Learn more about them and their new, temporary takeout and delivery menu at www.parktavern.net.