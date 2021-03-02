Minnesota Association Sues State Over Restrictions

The Minnesota Operators of Music & Amusements Assn. recently filed a lawsuit against the governor’s office and the state’s departments of health, labor and industry and employment and economic development. The suit claims the state has enacted unconstitutional restrictions due to Covid-19, including a curfew, that are causing significant financial losses to bars, arcades and other businesses.

“The decision to close restaurants and bars between the hours of 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. was made without citing any data demonstrating that the risk of Covid exposure increases during this time and it has greatly affected our ability to survive as an industry,” said Dan Lieberman, president of American Amusement Arcades and a MOMA board member.

“The bottom line is our industry has been following safety protocols and procedures and there have been no reports of Covid-19 cases traced back to patrons playing billiards, darts, arcade games or other devices in bars or restaurants in Minnesota.”

MOMA said it estimates the companies they represent have experienced a 10-15% increase in business when Gov. Walz recently moved the restaurant and bar curfew from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. They expect another 15-20% increase if they are allowed to operate until normal closing times throughout the state.

The association also launched a new website, www.openupminnesota.com, where Minnesotans can lend their support. Learn more at www.momapoolanddarts.com.