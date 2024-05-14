Mini-Golf Returning to Casey Jones Village

According to NBC39, the mini-golf course at Casey Jones Village in Jackson, Tenn., is making a comeback after some five years closed.

Brooks Shaw, the president of Old Country Store in Casey Jones Village said the original 36-hole course will be renovated down to 18 holes and carpet is being laid now.

“It’s a long course,” Shaw explained. “It’s not like going and playing at some little small itty-bitty putt-putt. This is a professionally designed miniature golf course.”

Expect to see the mini-golf, new cornhole and giant chess board by this summer.