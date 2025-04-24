Mini Golf Meets Polar Bears in Maryland

A Christmas-themed course is set to open at a Maryland mini golf facility in May, according to previous reporting on the Ocean City website.

Nick’s Mini Golf will soon be home to “Saint Nick’s Mini Golf,” where golfers will encounter two levels of polar bears and penguins — plus a nightly snowstorm.

Owner Nick Geracimos, who took over the location in 2018, had to this point retained the Australian-theming associated with the course. However, with “Down Under Golf” showing its age, he aimed to replace it with something special.

“It has great bones,” Nick said of the previous course. “It was and remains one of my favorite mini golf courses to play, with lots of fun and challenging holes, including a unique second level.”