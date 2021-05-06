Mini-Golf Course Springing Up Near Illinois Sports Complex

Construction has started on The Fringe, a 36-hole mini-golf course set to open in June just north of the Rantoul Family Sports Complex in the village of the same name – located just north of Champaign, Ill.

According to the News-Gazette, there will be two 18-hole courses – nine holes of each forming the perimeter of the facility, which will eventually include an arcade and other fun center attractions. There will also be two multi-sport simulators that will offer golf swing analysis, PGA courses and competitions. Leagues and tournaments will also be held.

The building will be 5,280 sq. ft. and will include a pro shop with mini-golf equipment and apparel. The pro shop is also set to be finished by June.

Learn more at www.thefringeminigolf.com or on their Facebook page.