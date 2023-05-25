Mini-Golf Course Set to Open in July

Twin sisters and business partners Tabatha Crowley and Tanna Harris broke ground on the site of their new mini-golf course in late April and plan to open the business by July in Burley, Idaho.

According to the Twin Falls Times-News, Crowley said the mini-golf course – called Puttin’ Around & Stuff – is perfect to add to the city’s entertainment district, which boasts a nearby movie complex and bowling center.

The 18-hole course will feature half mountain and half beach themes and include three ponds and a river system.