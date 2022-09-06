Mini-Golf Course Opening Next Spring

Park Rapids, Minn., is getting a mini-golf course come spring 2023. Owned by Fred and Debbie Dally, the two-acre, 36-hole putting challenge course will have a western theme, according to the Park Rapids Enterprise.

The courses, technically two different 18-hole courses separated by a clubhouse, will be called Buzz’s and Birdie’s.

The courses were designed and are being built by Harris Miniature Golf Courses of Scranton, Pa. The Park Rapids City Council approved the permit earlier this year and the build-out recently began.