Mini-Golf Course in S.C. Set to Open This Summer

Lighthouse Lagoon Mini Golf, a small course under construction in Bluffton, S.C., will open as early as May but definitely this summer, according to father-son owners Billy and Collin Hubbard.

The pair told the Island Packet that supply chain issues last year prevented progress at the site, which was initially set to open last summer or by November at the latest.

The one-acre, 18-hole course will be decorated with a lighthouse resembling a nearby one and will be themed with local and natural amenities. The first nine holes will also be wheelchair accessible.