Mini-Golf Complex Opens by Mall of Georgia

Putt Nation recently opened its mini-golf course in Buford, Ga., near the Mall of Georgia. According to the Gwinnett Daily Post, the one-of-a-kind course also features a restaurant.

The venue has two nine-hole mini-golf courses. Each hole features custom lighting, sound effects, obstacles and video challenges that add a new element to the mini-golf experience – making the game more immersive for players.

On the restaurant side of things, there’s also a bar serving specialty cocktails and other beverages. Learn more at www.puttnation.com.