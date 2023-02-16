Mini-Golf Bar Opening Second Location in Spring

A Chicago mini-golf bar that opened during the pandemic will be opening a second location in the city’s Lakeview neighborhood, according to Chicago Eater. It’s due to open this spring at 3655 N. Halsted St.

The 8,000-sq.-ft. space will feature nine holes of mini-golf designed by the owners, Nicholas Jenkins and Austin DeLonge. The holes at the new Lakeview location will be bigger and more challenging, so it won’t be a “copy and paste” type of business.

The new location will also have some classic video games and tabletop golf games invented by the co-owners. Book a time to golf and learn more at www.bigminiputtclub.com.