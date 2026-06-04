Mini Cube Prize World Installed as a Centerpiece

Sega Amusements’ Mini Cube Prize World is not just a merchandiser but a scalable attraction at flagship destinations like Urban Fun Kingston, Funbox Entertainment’s £4 million, 24,000-sq.-ft. venue.

“We’re showcasing how the best of arcade amusements and cutting-edge interactive play can sit side by side, encouraging people to play longer, return more often and enjoy a complete entertainment experience,” said Matthew Deith, the managing director at Funbox Entertainment.

Sega says that Mini Cube Prize World’s Premium Combo – 10-20 modular cubes configured as a wall, island or centerpiece layout – “becomes an instant focal point the moment a guest walks in.”

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