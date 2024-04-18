Minecraft Dungeons Series 3 Cards Available

The new Series 3 Hero Cards have been introduced to the Minecraft Dungeons Arcade game, which has also been recently released in a 2-player cabinet.

Maker Raw Thrills says the “20 ultra-rare, ultra-exclusive Hero Cards bring the total number of collectable cards in Minecraft Dungeons Arcade to 118.” Players can pair the cards with any other card “for endless character customization and in-game strategy.”

The company added: “Hero Cards dazzle with premium, opulent holographic and gold foil accents, setting a new standard for visual allure within arcade collectables.”